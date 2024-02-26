A Cape Town mother is sick with worry after her teenage daughter has been missing since last week, however, she was left traumatised after local police turned her away. Ongeziwe Kamlana, 17, a Grade 12 learner at Fezeka High School in Gugulethu has been missing since Saturday, February 17.

Her distraught mother, Nondumiso Fanti, 44, said she last saw her daughter when she returned home from Saturday classes at school. “She changed out of her uniform but I didn’t see her when she left the house. I was asleep. “As far as I know Ongeziwe was last seen at about 8.15pm on Saturday at a carwash at Barcelona informal settlement next to Lwazi Primary School. She was on her way home and was accompanied by a boy,” Fanti told IOL.

A search was launched and the mom says she went to Gugulethu police station on Saturday to report the case. “I was told to come back Monday and bring along a photo of my daughter. On Monday when I went back I was told to come back on Tuesday. Police said there was a waiting period. “We have tried reaching out to missing person organisations to assist but they all are looking for a case number which I do not have,” the mother said.