More than a year after the dramatic disappearance of her son, a Mitchells Plain mom says she is no closer to receiving closure as cops have never found him. The hartseer mother of Vinchernico Theron says while a group of alleged skollies have appeared in the Western Cape High Court on charges of murder and kidnapping, they remain toebek about where he might be buried.

The 20-year-old from Tafelsig was last seen on June 7, 2021, and according to residents, was allegedly kidnapped by a local drug mert, who beat him and threw boiling water on him. His missing persons’ docket was later changed to a kidnapping case and cops arrested five men. The alleged mert Wayne Jacobs, of the Wonder Kids gang, appeared alongside Jaden Abrahams, Keanan Coetzee, Thomas van der Merwe, Jonathan Beukes, Lee Malan, Miche Jacobs, Zakier Abrahams, Veronica de Jongh and Faizel Manuel.

The group opted for legal aid lawyers for the trial and will return to court next week. Speaking to the Daily Voice, Charmaine says the past year has been gruelling, not knowing where her son is. SAD: Vinchernico would’ve turned 21 on April 24. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) “After they were arrested they applied for bail and it was denied. The one accused even told me I am never going to see my son again,” she said.