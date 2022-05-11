An Eagle Park mother has called on people to help find her son who has been missing for two months amid fears he was abducted by skollies because he refused to join a gang. Elizabeth Barends says her 20-year-old son, Aldino Williams, was last seen on Sunday, March 6.

“We live in a complex and people say they saw him enter after 8pm but then he did not come home and the talk in the area is that he was taken by a group of people,” the worried mother says. “Before he went missing, he was asking if I could leave the area because he was starting to get unwanted attention from the gangsters nearby. “I am very worried that they came for him because he was trying to get away from them and we have not heard anything since I reported him missing.”

The 49-year-old mother adds: “He was not a gangster or even involved with the people in the area, he just had his group of friends and they would all chill with each other. “I heard that the gangsters are trying to get some of the young guys in the area to sell drugs for them but I do not know if Aldino was one of the guys they approached but he would never do something like that. CASE OPENED: Dawood Laing “He was even taken in by the police one time, who thought he was selling drugs, but they let him go when they saw he was not the type of person who would get involved.”