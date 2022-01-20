The Botrivier couple who offered a R5000 reward for the return of their stolen puppy say they were gutted to discover him dead in their pond yesterday.

His owner Vanessa Fogel-Roux, 59, said she and her husband had been in Cape Town and when they returned home, they found their pet missing.

They believed the five-month-old French bulldog named Boo was stolen as they’ve had break-ins recently.

She said they got a huge shock yesterday morning when they found Boo floating in their pond, five days after he went missing on 14 January.

HARTSEER: Owners

“We found the puppy, he drowned in our pond but my husband Charlie did not see him in the pond when we looked.

“He may have been dumped in the pond because the pond was checked. The police are still following up.

“We are truly devastated, but have peace knowing that the puppy is not suffering anymore.”

