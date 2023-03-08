The elderly woman from Napier who went missing after she hiked to Cape Town has been found. Rina Simons, 64, who suffers from Alzeihmer’s, was found on Thursday, wandering outside Wynberg Hospital by the Wynberg Neighbourhood Watch.

Rina had left her home in Napier the Saturday before without saying anything to anyone and arrived unannounced at her family’s home in Ruyterwacht, from where she disappeared again on Monday, February 27, at around 6pm. SAFE: Rina Simons, 64, was discovered in Wynberg. Her niece Yolanda Daniels said: “She is safe and unharmed, just a bit disorientated but she is alright. “The Wynberg Neighbourhood Watch phoned the police who then called us on Thursday morning to say that she has been found.”

She added: “She left with a bag of clothes but her bag is not with her and she was barefoot, we are not sure what happened and she cannot explain to us where her belongings are. “Her daughter came down to Cape Town with her disappearance and took her back home and said they will keep a stricter eye on her because she just snaps and disappears and then can’t remember anything.” Yolanda said at one point they feared for the worst.