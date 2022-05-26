A Bishop Lavis family says it was a bittersweet moment when they were reunited with their missing 60-year-old mother, who was found thanks to the Daily Voice. Theresha Martin, who suffers from dementia, was missing for five days before being found at the Bellville Safe Haven on Tuesday evening.

She had last been seen on Friday morning, walking to a friend’s home in the area. The family says while they are overjoyed at her safe return, they were left shocked when they learnt she had been physically abused. Daughter Lerisher Martin, 28, says she and her wife, Tamzyn Cupido, were informed of Theresha’s whereabouts by Veronica Geduld, a field worker at the Safe Haven, in Bellville on Tuesday afternoon.

“My mother was found by people who recognised her from the article in the Daily Voice,” she says. EASE: Tamzyn Cupido and Theresha “They found her at the Shoprite in Bellville and they called the police. “The police, though, took too long to come and the security there took my mother to the Safe Haven in Bellville.

“They kept her there and only the next day, Veronica also saw the (Daily Voice) post on Facebook about my mother and she contacted us through Messenger.” Lerisher says it was only after bringing her mom back to her Teak Road home that they learned about her ordeal. “When we brought her home, she seemed fine but when we bathed her, we saw all these red and blue marks all over her body while her feet were also full of bruises.

“We took her to Karl Bremer Hospital (yesterday) morning and the doctors said it looked like her bruises were four days old, which means whoever took her on Friday abused her. “Somehow my mother must have escaped or they let her go somewhere and she was trying to walk back home all this time.” On Monday, Northpine residents reported that Theresha was seen walking around the area and even took a picture of her.