He was last seen by a friend on Sunday.

Kuils River police need help from the public to trace 28-year-old Edwin Khumalo, who is also known as “Justice”, of Donkerhoek informal settlement in Fabriek Street.

Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “It is alleged that Edwin left his home on Sunday and boarded a taxi in Kuils River to Eerste River but he never returned home.

“At the time of his disappearance, he was last seen wearing a black jeans, a white t-shirt and a pair of black shoes.”

Anyone who can assist with information that will lead to Edwin’s safe return can anonymously contact investigating officer sergeant Andries Binnedel on 079 894 1561 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.