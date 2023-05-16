A mentally ill man from Delft has been missing for nearly two months with no sign of him. Deon Johnson, 41, disappeared on March 24 after he left his home in Leiden. According to Anneline Abrahams, there has been no sign of her brother since then.

“It has been two months already and he hasn’t made an appearance yet. We are really worried about him,” she explained. Anneline said that after searching everywhere for Deon, the family is beginning to feel helpless. “We are broken because we don’t know where to go or where he can be. There is not a day where we don’t think of him. We are very worried about my brother.

“He has never done anything like this where he just walks away from home. The world is cruel out there and we don’t know if he has a roof over his head,” she added. GONE: Family need help finding Deon Johnson, 41 Deon was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and it is believed that mense saw him walking around in Brackenfell. At the time of his disappearance, his former partner, Tersia Charles, told the Daily Voice that Deon has been having difficulty with his mental health lately.