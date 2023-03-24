A mentally ill man from Tafelsig, who went missing almost a month ago, has been found dead at Tygerberg Hospital. Nigel Ceasar, 43, disappeared on February 22 after he left his house just before 8am for work.

According to dad James, 71, the pastor of their church went to the hospital to look for his son and found him there on Sunday. The hartseer pa says he doesn’t know what caused his son’s death as no wounds could be seen on his body. “Hy het niks makeer nie,” he says. “He didn’t have any wounds on him, there's nothing on him. His heart just gave in.”

SAD: Nigel Ceasar, 43. Nigel’s mom Magdalene, 69, tells the Daily Voice that it is believed that her son died on the same day he collapsed on a bridge near Delft. “The same day Nigel collapsed there, and he was there for the whole night until police found him there. Thank you Lord there was no assault,” the mom adds. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms that the cause of death is now being investigated.