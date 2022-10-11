Cops are searching for clues which will help determine the cause of death of a Steenberg man who went missing over the weekend. The 21-year-old identified only as “Abduraghmaan” aka Durie was last seen on Friday.

Two days later his body was found in a canal near Beethoven Street in Coniston Park. His remains were discovered after a relative wrote on Facebook: “Has anyone seen Abduraghmaan known as Durie. He was last seen at the Steenberg complex. He was last seen Friday. If you could please let me know if you have spotted him, comment below.” On Sunday afternoon, the relative replied to his post: “We found him, yes, may his soul rest in peace.”

The family stated that they were not yet ready to speak about Durie’s death. SCENE: Cops and mense where 21-year-old ‘Abduraghmaan’ found. Picture supplied He was found floating in murky waters in a canal behind a mosque, laying face down, with his pants pulled down and his boxer shorts exposed. Witnesses said: “He was seen in the area some time during the weekend.

“He looked like he was confused, not sure what was wrong with him. He lived in the Steenberg area but his mom was in Bonteheuwel.” A lot of mense were standing at the scene watching the police as cops searched the area for evidence. Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the case: “Muizenberg police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a 21-year-old male in a canal in Coniston Park on Sunday afternoon.