The family of the missing man from Bellville says he was found dead at Tygerberg Hospital. Warren Samuel Rhoode, 30, was missing for more than a week after he disappeared on Sunday, April 23. He was last seen in Eindhoven, Delft.

According to his brother Quinton, Warren was murdered and his body was found at the Tygerberg mortuary. “We don’t have all the details but he didn’t deserve to be killed the way he was. He was only 30 years old and had his entire life ahead of him. He studied various things, most recently he studied to be a chef thus you see him with the white apron,” he said. Saps didn’t respond to the Daily Voice’s queries on Sunday about Warren’s alleged murder.

A hartseer Quinton said that Warren will be remembered for always going the “extra mile for people”. “Warren was a very kind, soft-hearted individual, mostly soft-spoken but to those who knew him knew that he would always go the extra mile for people, especially close friends and family. “He was always ready to help and assist wherever possible. Truly a one-of-a-kind individual we are going to miss him so much,” he added.