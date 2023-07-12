Police are investigating the murder of a man who went missing a month ago. body copy_bold: Mohammed Erasmus, 50, was found on Monday, stabbed to death, in Durbanville.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Kraaifontein police responded to a complaint on Monday,” he said. “Upon their arrival at the crime scene near the corner of Okavango Road and Pinehurst Drive, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained a stab wound. “The 50-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be confirmed. Kraaifontein police are investigating a murder.” Erasmus was found by a 27-year-old woman who had walked by the canal near Okavango Drive. His decomposed body was lying on the ground in thick grass with his face in the water.

Cops are looking for Erasmus’ family who are apparently from Retreat. A resident from Goliath Estate, who asked to remain anonymous, said Erasmus was known as “Rasta” in the area and hadn’t been seen for a month. Man is pointing to where Mohammed Erasmus use to sleep in the bush near Goliath Estate. Picture: Solly Lottering “Rasta het baie keer in die bos geslaap,” he said.