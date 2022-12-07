A Cape Town pet owner is over the moon after she was reunited with her dog, one month after it ran away from home. Mufasa, a cross-breed German Shepherd from the northern suburbs, disappeared in November after he jumped the wall.

According to Mufasa’s 30-year-old owner, the dog was found safe and sound against all odds in Happy Valley. She says family and neighbours helped search for Mufasa while they also shared missing dog posts on WhatsApp and Facebook. She even added a reward but niks, leaving her family traumatised. “We called vets, the SPCA, animal welfare, we did a walk through at the SPCA. We kept the posts going on social media, so many people joined the search,” she says.

“There was lots of false hope and lots of tears. It was a nightmare, sometimes it was hard to be hopeful because there’s so many questions. But on Monday, she received an SMS from an unknown number and called the person. “A lady, Vanessa, said she’s using her aunt’s phone to call me as she has Mufasa. She said she’s had him for four weeks in Happy Valley and I asked for pictures. The first picture came through and I immediately called my husband to bring cash and let’s go to Happy Valley,” she says.