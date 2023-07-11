After a week of being missing, Manenberg mother Nicolene Gelderbloem rocked up safe and sound at her home on Sunday night. Earlier that day, her family pleaded for mense to be on the lookout for her while a search was launched.

According to Nicolene’s cousin Tracey-Lee, the mother of four was last seen when she left her house in Gail Street on July 2, having told her family that she was going to the doctor. Nicolene’s cousin Tracey-Lee. Picture supplied Together with missing persons organisation Faith and Hope, Nicolene’s family searched across Philippi, where it was understood she was last seen getting into a taxi after leaving her uncle's house. The team then headed to Manenberg, before Gelderbloem showed up at home late Sunday evening.

According to a source, Nicolene spent the week at a male friend’s house in Tambo Village, Manenberg. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that Nicolene returned home unharmed. Her family has since thanked everyone for their help.

Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit founder Veronique “Benji” Williams claimed that Nicolene was irresponsible and had wasted valuable resources. “People need to take responsibility if they leave the house and go to friends. They need to inform their families where they are and their whereabouts,” she said. “We are using unnecessary resources on people that go out to friends or go out to party and not notify the family.