They say the 69-year-old woman is vulnerable as she suffers from chronic dementia and diabetes.

The family of pensioner Glendaleen Susan McGregor, who disappeared on January 27 in Plumstead, is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

According to her son Scott, his mom hasn’t been traced to any hospitals, morgues or institutions, and no sightings have been made since the weekend of her disappearance.

Sister Lesley says Glendaleen was living with her partner of 30 years at the time of her disappearance: “He had put her in the car without locking the vehicle and he went to go buy groceries and while he was inside, she got out of the car and left.”

Anyone with information about Glendaleen can contact sergeant Sonnenberg 021 710 7388 or Pink Ladies 072 214 7439/083 378 4882.