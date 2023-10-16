A Beacon Valley mom is relieved and dankbaar after her missing son, Joshua Roman, was found alive in Tygerberg Hospital. The 21-year-old was missing for almost a week after he was knocked over by a taxi in Swartklip Road on October 6.

The driver offered to transport him to a hospital but there was no communication from Joshua until his family followed up on a lead this past Wednesday. Mom Christine says that Joshua was found in the ICU at Tygerberg Hospital after he was transferred from Khayelitsha Hospital. “We called Khayelitsha Hospital but they said there weren’t any emergencies that day, but then we went there ourselves and then they said someone who was bumped by a taxi was transferred to Tygerberg and they told us to go to Ward C1.

“I was panicking to think if he was still alive or what his condition would be,” she explained. PATIENT: Joshua currently treated at Tygerberg Hospital Joshua suffered a serious head injury and is recovering from a concussion in ICU. Laticia Pienaar, a spokesperson for the Western Cape Health and Wellness Department, confirmed: “We can confirm that the patient matching your description is currently being treated at Tygerberg Hospital.”