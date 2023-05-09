Missing persons organisation Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit have urged family members to inform mekaar of their whereabouts after they’ve seen a helse increase in missing persons cases recently. Founder Veranique ‘Benji’ Williams said for the past two weeks they have dedicated resources towards finding missing mense, who later pop up safe and sound after spending weekends with friends and jolmeire.

“Every day since the long weekend we have two people missing per day; most often it’s teenagers who run away for a few days to spend time with their friends,” said Williams. MOENIE HAAR TYD MOS’IE: Veranique ‘Benji’ Williams. File photo “What most of these ‘missing persons' family members don’t understand is the amount of work that goes into looking for their child, sister, auntie or so on. “We work hand in hand with SAPS and many other community-based organisations who take from their time to search for the missing persons.”

Williams said while it’s good to find people, the reasons for their disappearances are often ridiculous. “We hear that they are just visiting a friend or they are out with their boyfriend or girlfriend. “We are happy to hear that they are safe, but all that stress and worry could be avoided if they just informed a family member or friend.