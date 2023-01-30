Police have confirmed that they have reopened the cold case of nine-year-old Shevonne Matthews, who went missing while playing in a park in Athlone 21 years ago. This after the family received information that Shevonne was living somewhere in Mitchells Plain, reports the Weekend Argus.

Following her disappearance, Shevonne’s mother Jacqueline fell on hard times and landed up living on the streets. Last week, provincial police said that Jacqueline visited the Athlone police station and asked cops to relook at the case of her only daughter. Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana confirmed: “Athlone police are investigating a missing person’s case after the child’s mother reopened the case.

“Police are searching and the investigation continues.” The Weekend Argus said it was told by sources close to the investigation that a news article published in May 2021 about Shevonne’s disappearance had been shared on social media. This had been the catalyst for the latest developments. Shevonne’s aunt Kathleen said: “There were claims that Shevonne was spotted in Mitchells Plain. People from the Missing Persons Unit fetched the mother and took her to the Athlone police station to reopen the case.

NO TRACE: Shevonne Matthews disappeared “If that person is her, she will be a grown up by now.” At the time, Jacqueline was addicted to alcohol and could not look after Shevonne, who was adopted by a woman named Katy Matthews. Katy died 10 years ago.