A missing teacher’s assistant has been found dead, with hands and private parts bound with wire.

Abongile Mahashe, 26, was last seen on Saturday with his Khayelitsha family.

His dad, Ntsikelelo, 58, says he had searched for his son at hospitals and jails for two days and eventually found him in the morgue.

“He left on Saturday around 8pm and I thought he either went to drink with his friends or went to his girlfriend,” he says.

“When he didn’t come home on Sunday, I didn’t panic but I became worried on Monday because he works at Ntwasahlobo Primary and he would never miss work.

The distraught father says he heard an unidentified body had been found near the girlfriend’s house.

“I asked her about it and she said she went but the police wouldn’t allow her to get close.

“No one knows what happened to my son, no one heard him scream and the suspects tying his penis is strange because that suggests that he may have tried to rape someone.

“He wouldn’t have done that and someone would have come forward by now to tell us that he tried his luck on her. We need to know what happened to my son.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says: “Upon arrival at the crime scene, they found the body of an unknown male who was tied with a wire. The motive for the attack is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

