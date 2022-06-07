A man who had apparently been abducted was found dead almost 10 hours later in Philippi East. Mawande Mtshwelo, 30, was last seen by his brother Andile in the Marcus Garvey informal settlement on Saturday afternoon.

“He lived at Marcus Garvey and on that day he came to visit my place in Crossroads. Before he went home, I asked him to come with me to Nyanga,” says Andile. “He received a call from a man who is in Kraaifontein and it sounded like he was supposed to visit him as he told my older brother that he had been waiting for him. “At Marcus Garvey as I took off for his place, I saw people grabbing him and pushing him into a car. That was the last time I saw him alive. I went to the police and reported it.”

He says on Sunday he got a call about a body found in Marikana. “It was my brother, he was found shot and killed,” he confirms. “We don’t know who would have wanted to kill him.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms: “Philippi East police are investigating a murder case after the body of a 33-year-old man with several assault marks was found on Sunday, 5 June at about 3.20pm in Symphony Way, Marikana, Philippi East. “According to reports, community members saw the body in the footpath.” He says the victim was last seen by his family getting into a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle on Saturday, 4 June, at about 6pm.