The community of Albertinia in the Western Cape is in mourning after the bodies of two young girls were found in a shack on Thursday evening. This comes after Sharon Arries and Jacorien Maurelia Vaaltyn, both aged nine, went missing on Wednesday.

Residents in the area caused chaos after the discovery of the girls’ bodies in a shack in someone’s backyard and went on the hunt for the alleged suspect with pangas in hand. A 53-year-old man is alleged to be involved in this incident. Speaking to IOL News on Friday morning, Hessaqua mayor, Grant Riddles said the murders had gripped the community.

“The lives of two innocent young girls were brutally taken away. Albertinia and the broader Hessaqua community are in mourning. These types of crimes are strongly condemned and will not be tolerated in our communities,” Riddles said. The mayor stated he will be visiting the family of the victims and speaking to the broader community as he urges them to assist the SAPS in their investigation. “Residents need to assist the Albertinia police so that the guilty person responsible for this crime can be arrested and face the full might of the law.

“The Hessaqua Municipality fully supports and stands behind all role-players in this investigation,” Riddles said. There has been speculation the girls may have been raped, but post-mortem tests will need to be conducted. Police did not respond to inquiries by time of publication.