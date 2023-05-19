Kayla Unbehaun, who went missing in 2017, has been reunited with her family after a US store owner recognised her from the Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries.
The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children said Kayla was abducted by her mom, Heather, on July 5, 2017. Heather reportedly took her camping and failed to bring her home. She did not have custody rights.
A store owner identified the now 15-year-old while watching the series which aired late last year. The matter was reported to the authorities and Heather was arrested.