The body of one of the fishermen who went missing at sea in Strand three days ago washed ashore on Tuesday. Heindrich Mostert’s body was discovered floating in the water in Koegel Bay about 20 km away, after he and a friend went missing while fishing off the shore of Die Poort late Sunday afternoon.

Several crews from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) were activated on Monday to search for the pair and their rubber duck. A wreck of a small boat was found wedged into a crack in the rocky shoreline between Gordon's Bay and the Steenbras River Mouth. Picture supplied After an extensive search that covered Kleinmond and Macassar, a wreck of a small boat was found wedged into a crack in the rocky shoreline between Gordon's Bay and the Steenbras River Mouth. However, until Heindrich's body washed up late on Tuesday afternoon, there was no sign of the two men who had vanished.

According to police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, Gordon’s Bay police have registered an inquest case for investigation. “Gordon’s Bay police registered an inquest case for investigation after the body of an unknown male was found in Koegel Bay on Tuesday at about 17:30. “The body was discovered floating in the water. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

The deceased’s wife was contacted by the Daily Voice, but she declined to comment. Heindrich Mostert’s body was discovered floating in the water in Koegel Bay. Picture supplied Another family member confirmed that Heindrich's body was indeed washed ashore. Meanwhile family of the other fisherman who is still missing at sea says that it seems as if authorities gave up searching for him.