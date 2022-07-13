A young Mitchells Plain mom says she was forced to give birth to her son alone after his father had gone missing without a trace. The heartbroken wife of Mogamat Shafiek Abrahams, 33, says despite her desperate pleas, police have been unable to find the father of three since March.

At the time of his disappearance, Shafiek took his daughters to visit their grandparents in Delft. Wife Volita explained that he left home on 27 March with the two children in an Uber and arrived at the grandparents’ home. He missed the taxi home and decided to sleep at a friend’s house.

She says when he did not return home, she made enquiries and was told he decided to walk home in the middle of the night to his Lentegeur home where his pregnant wife was waiting for him. “I made enquiries with the police and the captain told me he will handle the case but up until today, I am the person who has to ask what is happening and they keep telling me that every lead they follow is a dead end. “The friend he went to was picked up [by the police] and they told me he is not a suspect.”

Volita gave birth to Jaziel Shafiek Junior Abrahams on 8 June. “I gave birth at Mitchells Plain MOU and it was very sad because Shafiek was not there. “I fear he may be dead because he has never gone missing before.”