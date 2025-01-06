THE sister of the Elsies River teen who disappeared at Tsaarsbank Picnic Site in West Coast National Park has shared how challenging the whole experience has been for the family. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) continues to search for Neo’s body after the teenager went missing last Friday.

Kaylin September, 24, told IOL that the family had gone to the site to braai and that her brother Neo had only wanted to wet his feet, when a wave swept him into the surf. September said when her boyfriend, Aydan Stanley, rushed in to help, Neo said his leg was stuck. Stanley had gone into the water but the current had pulled him 200m away from Neo. She said Neo’s three younger siblings witnessed everything. The traumatic incident has been tough for the family, especially their mother, Nashlene, who visited the site on Monday morning to pray.

PRAYER: The traumatic incident has been tough for the family, especially their mother, Nashlene, who visited the site on Monday morning to pray. Picture: Supplied Kaylin described her brother Neo, who attends St Andrews Technical High School in Elsies River and was set to start Grade 10 this year, as an introvert. She adds: “He was one-of-a-kind. Very quiet, and he loved his PS5, and the community’s children looked up to him because he was the only one who didn’t drink or use dagga. “He was a role-model to the children in the area.