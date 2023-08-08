A missing service dog that was separated from its handler during a hijacking in Philippi East two weeks ago, has been found unharmed in Delft. Shiba is a Bidvest Protea Coin company service dog that does explosive detection at the airport. It also protects people and cargo that go into aeroplanes.

A R5 000 reward was offered to anyone with information, which saw Shiba’s return last week. Service dog: Shiba It was reported that the company’s security guard and Shiba were driving to the airport from their accommodation in Muizenberg using a GPS when they found their way to Philippi East, where they were hijacked at gunpoint. The handler had to flee the scene, while Shiba was dropped off long the road by the hijackers.

The female German Shepherd was last seen heading towards Lower Crossroads with two men, according to eyewitnesses. While there had been no sign of the missing dog, the hondjie’s kennel was found offloaded in the same area. Bidvest Protea Coin company dog handler Gerrit Levin confirmed the dog was found unhurt last Tuesday.