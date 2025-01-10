THE search for a Cape Town artist who went missing two weeks ago has reached a breakthrough. Earlier this week, the Cape Argus appealed via the family of Megan Anderson also known as Lexi, 26, and National Crime Assist (NCA) in finding her after she was last seen in Fish Hoek, leaving her grandmother’s home on 28 December 2024.

Megan Anderson has been spotted in Cape Town CBD with a Nigerian man. pic supplied Anderson’s uncle, Kenneth Anderson from the United Kingdom also called for her safe return to home. Now, thanks to a member of the public who shared a photograph of her walking around in the Cape Town CBD, the trail is fresh. NCA’s Sally Steyn said they had received fresh leads about her whereabouts following the news article which went to print earlier this week.

Two days later, Anderson was seen walking on the popular Long Street in the City Bowl. Anderson is understood to be vulnerable and in the company of a Nigerian male, according to NCA. Megan Anderson. Picture supplied Anderson is understood to be vulnerable and in the company of a Nigerian male according to NCA.

Steyn says: “She was last seen on 8 January 2025 at approximately at 2.30 pm in Cape Town Central, walking along Long Street towards Foreshore with a Nigerian companion. “Megan was last observed near the Slanghouse Tattoo Parlor. “She was wearing a black beanie, a denim jacket, dark clothing, and black sneakers with white soles.