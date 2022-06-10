A grieving Vredenburg mother is searching for answers after her missing seven-year-old son was found dead. Jonelle Meyer, 27, says Eljay vanished on Sunday afternoon.

His body was found dumped found two days later at the Jesus Klip, near the mall off Saldanha Road. “He went to a funeral in another part of Louwville, and he was last seen around 4pm. “The details are sketchy, there was a person who said they saw him walking with his two friends and that is all they know,” she explains.

“His daddy went to look for him at the house and he couldn’t find him and he called me and informed me. “He then went to the places where he would play with his friends but he was not found.” HARTSEER: Mother Jonelle Meyer, 27 The hartseer mom says they searched for four hours before deciding to call the police.

“We called three times and then eventually got through to the police station. “They only came out around 1am and took his father with them and they searched a few places before telling him that they had somewhere else to go. “On Monday morning, I went to look for my son and still couldn’t find him and I opened a missing person report. The police asked for his picture and we continued to look for him.

“Later that day, I told the detective we should go to the Jesus-Klip, a big rock by the mall, but we didn’t find him.” Jonelle tells the Daily Voice that Eljay’s younger cousin had a vision about where his body was. “On Tuesday morning my aunt came and told me that her six-year-old grandchild had a vision in the form of a dream about Eljay, that he is lying by the Jesus Klip on the grass.

TRAGEDY: Eljay’s body was discovered at Jesus Klip in Vredenburg “Hours later a woman who was walking by the Klip saw my son’s body and called the police.” The mom says her son’s body was swollen and had blood on his face. “His mouth was twisted and his top which he wore looked like it was dragged with it.

“I know my son was murdered, and I would like people to help me find his killer.” Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says they have opened an inquest docket: “Vredenburg police opened a missing person file after the disappearance of a seven-year-old boy. “The body of the boy was discovered on Tuesday, at Jesus-Klip, Vredenburg. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”