The community of Montagu say a child abductor is operating in the area after a nine-year-old boy was found on a field where other bodies have previously been discovered. Resident Arnold Pekeur says little Diego Adonis was found on Monday, 16 May, by community members after being missing for 10 days.

But question marks remain over how he was discovered. “The area where he was found is one that was searched by everybody who was looking for him so I think it’s strange that all of a sudden he just reappeared,” says Arnold. DISCOVERY: Montagu field where kid was found “His family say he was there for five days but I personally was part of the team that checked the field where he was found and there is no way we could have missed him.

“When they found him, they said he was lying on the field and could not walk properly because he was in pain. “But I heard from somebody close to the family that he said somebody had him in a house and was moving him around all the time until they left him on the field.” A female resident adds: “Diego was weak when they found him. He sukkels to walk, even now he cannot walk on his own for long.”

The woman says earlier this year, bodies were discovered on the field close to the mountain near Olyfboom Road. “In April, there was a body of a missing man that was found there and there was also another body found close by hanging in a tree.” FOUND: Diego Adonis missing for 10 days. Picture supplied When the Daily Voice spoke to Diego’s family, they did not wish to comment on the incident.