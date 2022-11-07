A dad says the lifeless body of his son, who disappeared without a trace on Friday, was found in a river. Siyamanga Bence, 10, was last seen walking with his friends in Wesbank.

But, when the laaities returned they didn’t tell his family that he had drowned. On Saturday, ward councillor Ebrahim Sawant rallied neighbourhood watch members and volunteers to search for him, while SAPS and the City of Cape Town’s rescue services conducted two diving operations. SCENE: Siyamanga’s body was found while his friends remained silent after drowning. Picture: Leon Knipe The boy’s devastated father Siyabonga, 45, tells the Daily Voice: “At the time they went to the river, my wife wasn’t home, she was at work.

“He left with two boys who are his friends, and they went to swim.” He says Siyamanga must have gone to the deep side. “He didn’t come out of the river and the boys left, they didn’t go ask for help or alert anyone about this. Instead they went to their homes and kept quiet.”

The hartseer dad says when his wife returned from work she became concerned. “She went looking for him, and she treated this as a missing person’s case,” he adds. LIFE CUT SHORT: Siyamanga Bence, 10, was found dead in a Wesbank river on Friday. Picture: Leon Knipe “I was still in the Eastern Cape when she was searching for him, she only informed me when she couldn’t find him in the neighbourhood.

“She then went to Siyamanga’s friends, and then they eventually came out and told her about going to swim in the river.” The heartbroken man says the divers were looking for the Grade 4 learner most of Saturday. “We were informed his body was found, it was around 5pm when [it]was recovered.

SCENE: Siyamanga’s body was found while his friends remained silent after drowning. Picture: Leon Knipe “We are really devastated by what happened. “My younger son has been saying he wants to go to him and I have had to explain that Siyamanga is never coming back. “He was a very disciplined child, we already miss him.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says Mfuleni SAPS responded to a complaint of a missing person on Friday. “An immediate search with community members and SAPS was implemented and the assistance of the provincial diving unit was implemented. The search was stopped at around 7pm. “On Saturday, 5 November the SAPS provincial diving unit continued their search and the body of the 11-year-old boy was retrieved from the water.