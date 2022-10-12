The Department of Public Service and Administration has clarified that official residences, where Cabinet ministers and their deputies reside, are exempt from load shedding. Department spokesperson Moses Mushi told Newzroom Afrika: “Remember, just like the president’s residence is a national key point, those residences, because of the fact that they host members of the executive, they also become national key points.

“The risk of load shedding for those properties is eliminated. “Ministers at their private residences still get load shedding. “Security around our executives needs to always be protected.”

It follows weekend news reports that ministers are exempt from load shedding, while the cap of R5 000 for their utilities will also be removed. Mushi said Cabinet ministers and their deputies do not pay for utilities like water and electricity while living at the official residences. “Yes, it is true. The reason for that is because the residences occupied by members of the executive are official residences.

“The members do have their own homes in whatever province they might be coming from, where they continue to pay for their water and electricity. “They are appointed at the pleasure of the president and are expected to work in Pretoria,” he said. “Government provides them with the official residences because we expect them to be available to the nation 24 hours without any disturbances or excuses to be able to go into communities at anytime.”