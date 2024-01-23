The alleged con artist posing as a religious man who was accused of stealing a taxi belonging to a Mitchells Plain pensioner has been caught after he was hunted down by the owner. Mohamed Imraan Dawood-Ebrahiem was accused of driving off with a silver Toyota Quantum belonging to Adnaan Harris, 69, while he was attending Jumu’ah prayers at a masjied in Schaapkraal on 23 December.

At the time of the incident, Adnaan claimed Imraan, 53, said he was going to the toilet, but instead drove off with his van. He shared his story with the Daily Voice and asked mense to be on the lookout for the van and report it. Adnaan says Imraan was renting a Wendy house in his backyard and the two were tjommies and would pray together five times a day. However, with no luck in finding the alleged skelm, Adnaan and his family pursued a lead on Saturday that led them to Imraan, who is believed to have been living in Cape Town CBD.

A hartseer Adnaan says: “We got hold of him and took him to the police station. Myself and my wife are sick. They had to increase my high blood tablets at the hospital. I just want to forget everything and go on with my life.” He confirmed his taxi was found but cops are still investigating the matter, adding: “We got it, but can’t drive until it’s sorted out with the police.” His daughter, Waseemah Harris, spilled the beans on how they caught the skelm uncle in a Facebook post.

She wrote: “Sitting and waiting for hours for him to return, so he could return what belongs to us. “It was worth the wait and the patience we endured.” Adnaan’s silver Toyota Quantum taxi She says they discovered the alleged skelm was living right opposite Cape Town Central SAPS.

She wrote: “To think the piece of s*** stays opposite the police station in town, constantly walking past the cops as per normal, knowing this piece of s*** is on the run or even on the front page of the Daily Voice.” “A con artist roaming the streets freely pass the police like nothing has ever happened and the van is parked in a parking lot opposite the station for a while. That’s SAPS for you.” Police could not confirm the arrest on Monday, saying that they had difficulty accessing their system.