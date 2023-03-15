The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged people who are in possession of the Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh power stations to stop using them and return the product to the supplier due to a fire hazard. The NCC said that the product importer and distributor, Syntech Distribution, informed the organisation of a fire hazard.

“These devices combust while charging,” the NCC stated. The product was imported from China and sold on Takealot, and at Builders Warehouse, Makro, Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp, Syntech informed the NCC. DANGEROUS: Gizzu product. Takealot still had the product available on its website on Tuesday.

Makro, Builders Warehouse, HiFi Corp and Incredible Connection removed the devices from the retailers’ websites. Other online retailers such as YuppieChef have also removed the hazardous product from catalogues. It is believed that the affected power stations have a battery manufacturing flaw that may cause the device to explode or melt when charging.

In the event of it not exploding or melting, a cloud of smoke may be released which could be a fire hazard. Acting national NCC commissioner Thezi Mabuza said an estimated 3 500 units were sold. “This recall comes at a time when South Africans are grappling with rolling blackouts and trying to circumvent ... load shedding,” Thezi said.