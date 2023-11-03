Two Grassy Park oumas have been left penniless after being scammed by a bogus sangoma and investor who robbed them of their pensions totalling over R2 million. Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says in the past two months, two elderly women in their 60s fell prey to the scams and lost their only income as they sought advice on investments.

Laing explains: “In the first case, a female pensioner came to the station in October to report a sangoma who she says stole her money. ON THE CASE: Colonel Dawood Laing. “What happened was the old lady had just retired and received R1.4 million. She was feeling anxious about having such a large amount of money and sought spiritual guidance from the sangoma in Parow on what to do. “This sangoma was obviously a scammer and each time he took the pensioner to the bank and helped her make withdrawals.

“He then told her it was going into a fund which she could access later. He made massive withdrawals of up to R100 000 in cash and then one day she just couldn’t reach him.” Cops got a skrik when another elderly woman came forward saying she had been scammed out of R1.4m. FAKE: Parow sangoma is now rich. Laing says: “In the second case, the victim had just retired. She had worked for Pick n Pay all her life and received her pension of R1.4 million. She sought out an investor online who told her he would help and the modus operandi was the same.

“After stealing all her money, she didn’t even have a place to live and he was long gone. The second suspect was also from Parow. Laing says they are now looking for the skelms. He says: “There have been no arrests as yet because the numbers are untraceable and the scammers obviously provided fake details about themselves to the victims.