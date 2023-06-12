The family of a Milnerton mother who was allegedly strangled to death by an abusive berk were left disappointed after his trial came to a halt on Friday. The hartseer family of Candice Robertson, 38, were hopeful they would get answers on what led up to her death, but were told the matter was not yet ready to proceed against her boyfriend Etienne van der Merwe.

Candice died at a guesthouse in Green Point on April 30 last year, and her family were informed several days later of her death. Sister Meagan Croats, 36, said at the time the couple were backpacking after being evicted from their Milnerton home due to the ongoing abuse. It is believed that cops arrested Van der Merwe after Candice’s body was found inside the room they had been sharing, she had been strangled to death.

KILLED: Candice Robertson, 38. Pictute supplied “We arrived at the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday where he was expected to plead. “Friday would also have been her 40th birthday but they said the case was postponed to October 16,” Meagan says. “We are not sure but there was a new judge and he also had a new lawyer.