Three Bangladeshi men have been kidnapped and the suspects are demanding millions of rands in ransom for their release. The victims, who all have shops in the Samora Machel area, have been missing for more than 10 days.

At a gathering at Rylands Primary School on Sunday, Bangladeshi community, leader Mohammad M Hoosain said the three men were taken quietly on June 17 by unknown suspects. “The suspects demanded R5 million and we don’t have that money. We have tried to collect money as we usually do when any of us has been kidnapped. “I want people to know that we don’t have the money that they keep demanding but then when they start threatening to kill our brothers, we try and get the little money we can and pay.”

In May, a Bangladeshi man was taken from his Parow takeaways but he managed to escape. “I don’t know where I was. I was in my shop and the suspects came in and jumped over the counter,” he tells the Daily Voice. “They blindfolded me and then took me to some place, I ran out of the house when they didn’t pay attention.”

Another man said that his brother was abducted in May and he had to cough up more than R100 000. They burnt him with plastic and they pulled out his nails. “They didn’t feed him properly, if they did they only gave him bread and if he asked for water they beat him up. “I don’t know why people think that we have money when we don’t. We are here to work,” he said.