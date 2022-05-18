Court documents have provided details about the murder of top criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik. The much-anticipated murder trial will only resume tomorrow as the lawyer of one the accused was not available yesterday.

According to court papers, a fourth suspect involved in the Green Point shooting has yet to be identified by the State, reports Weekend Argus. Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo, Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Western Cape High Court. But their appearance was cut short because Maliti’s lawyer could not be present due to commitments with another legal matter.

According the indictment, the accused are facing charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, the possession of an unlicensed firearm and the possession of unlicensed ammunition. It is the State’s case that on October 30, 2018, the accused shot Mihalik while he was dropping off his children at Reddam House School. The State said the accused was part of a syndicate or conspiracy to murder the lawyer.

Mihalik’s minor son was also wounded while his daughter escaped injury. The State is set to prove that Biyela had been dropped off by his co-accused, including a fourth person whose identity is unknown to the State. Biyela had allegedly arrived a few minutes before Mihalik along Thornhill and Cavalcade roads in Green Point.