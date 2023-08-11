The killers of top Cape Town criminal lawyer, Advocate Pete Mihalik have been sentenced to life in the mang. The trio learnt their fate in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Mihalik, 50, was shot dead on October 30, 2018, while dropping off his two children at school in Green Point. ASSASSINATED: Pete Mihalik, 50 The accused – Sizwe Biyela, 31, Nkosinathi Khumalo, 28, and Vuyile Maliti, 40 – were found guilty of Mihalik’s murder, two counts of attempted murder of his two children, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition last week. Legal eagle Mihalik represented several high-profile figures in the criminal underworld, including convicted murderer and 28s gang boss Saliem John, Hanover Park gang kingpin Cecil “Ses” Brown, alleged Sexy Boys leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, as well as suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield.

On the day of the shooting, two men approached Mihalik’s black Mercedes-Benz outside Reddam House and fired three shots through the driver’s window. CLIENT: Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen The court heard Biyela had been dropped off along Thornhill and Cavalcade roads in Green Point by his co-accused minutes before Mihalik arrived at the scene. Biyela approached Mihalik’s vehicle on foot and shot him.

The advocate was declared dead at the scene, and it was revealed in court that he died of a single gunshot wound to his head. His son, who was eight at the time, suffered a gunshot wound to his jaw. A ballistics expert testified that this bullet was meant for his father. His then-17-year-old daughter, seated in the back of the vehicle, was not injured during the attack.

The court also heard the killers were paid in Krugerrand coins for Mihalik’s assassination, according to IOL. The gold coins were valued at R200 000. Judge Noluthando Nziweni sentenced the men to life in jail. For the two counts of attempted murder, they were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each and seven years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.