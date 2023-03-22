A Bonteheuwel father was killed while walking to a relative’s house by an alleged drunk driver, just two days after laying his mother to rest. Jody Arendse, 30, died instantly at the intersection of Spine Road and Katdoring Street in Mitchells Plain after a white VW Polo slammed into him.

According to his family, the married dad of three was walking from Eastridge to a relative’s house in Tafelsig at about 2am on Sunday when the vehicle struck him. DAMAGED: The VW Polo at the accident site in Mitchells Plain where Jody Arendse was killed. Picture supplied His brother Damian, from Eastridge, believed that the vehicle must have been moving at a moerse speed as Jody’s body was dragged about “500 metres” down the road. “The guy driving the white VW Polo came over the bridge and across the robot but he must have been at quite a speed.

“From the point of impact to where he was lying was far, like 500 metres and he drove on until Spine Road,” he explained. Damian said that when they arrived at the scene, the driver was still there. “I got there [and] I saw him, but the saddest part was that he had no remorse for what was happening, nor did his mother because she had a smirk on her face,” he said.

DAMAGED: The VW Polo at the accident site in Mitchells Plain where Jody Arendse was killed. Picture supplied Damian explained that his brother was the breadwinner and leaves behind three young children aged nine, six, and a baby who turns one next month. The hartseer boetie told the Daily Voice that the crash took place after they buried their mother on Friday. “I don’t have words, my mother just passed on and we just buried her,” he added.

“That didn’t even sink in properly and to see my brother lying in the road... I’m deeply hurt.” Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana confirmed that the driver was arrested and appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “Mitchells Plain police arrested a 26-year-old man for culpable homicide and drinking and driving after a victim was hit by a car on Sunday, March 19 in Eastridge,” Sukwana said.