SOUTH African National Defence Force (SANDF) Lieutenant-General Ntshavheni Maphaha has accused government of running a “Mickey Mouse defence force”. This comes after 14 SANDF soldiers, as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force, were killed in clashes between Democratic Republic of Congo armed forces and the M23 rebels last month.

The remains of the soldiers were only handed over to their families at the Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion last week following a long repatriation process. He indicated that South Africa should be one of the most-feared nations on the continent but is reduced to minnows due to the under- funding of the military. Maphaha, speaking during a funeral of Staff Sergeant Ishmael Molahlehi, held in the Free State over the weekend warned the government that borders were not protected, leaving SA vulnerable.

He said: “Everyone knows we are global player. In Africa, we are a leader in terms of the economics and geo-politics, therefore we are considered a big brother. “You cannot be a big brother if you cannot wiled a stick to make people afraid. “Constitutionally, the SANDF is mandated to protect and defend the country.

“A lot has been said about the SANDF of being not equipped and the fact that South African borders are porous because you, the politicians, have decided you want a Mickey Mouse defence force.” Responding to the outcry, EFF MP and member of the portfolio committee on defence, Carl Niehaus, indicated while underfunding of the military was a factor, the issue was far too complex. Niehaus added: “The issues are far too complex as there are serious corruption issues at the SANDF.