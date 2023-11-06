A third off-duty police officer was killed in Mfuleni after he was stabbed to death. The officer, who was stationed at Harare Police Station, died on Friday afternoon around 1pm.

According to Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi, the suspect was charged after he handed himself over to the police on Saturday. Vukubi confirms: “A 59-year-old suspect had on Saturday, November 4, handed himself to the police as result of an engagement with Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks for his alleged involvement in the murder of a police official in Mfuleni. “It is alleged that on Friday, November 3, the suspect and the victim had an altercation that resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim to death. The police official was off duty, stationed at Harare SAPS. The incident occurred around 1.20pm.

“He will make his first appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday.” The policeman’s death follows the murder of a woman police officer whose body was found in Mfuleni on October 1. The 29-year-old police officer, who was working at Samora Machel SAPS, had allegedly been out with a friend visiting acquaintances in the area when the incident occurred.