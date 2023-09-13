Gatvol Mfuleni residents stood together to help catch a suspect who shot at cops in the area. According to a source, cops stationed at Mfuleni SAPS were busy with patrols in Umongameli Street, Bardale on Saturday when they were stopped by a member of the public, who told them of suspects in a white vehicle and who were robbing mense.

The officers approached the suspects but they fled. The cops immediately gave chase but were met with bullets when one of the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and klapped skote. STRUCK: Bullet holes in cop van’s windscreen. Police returned fire and later managed to arrest a 33-year-old suspect who did not have the firearm.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk has confirmed the incident, adding that there were three holes in the windscreen of the marked police vehicle and one hole on the left door of the suspects’ white Toyota Corolla. “The vehicle was seized at the crime scene and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder,” Van Wyk explained. “He remains in custody while the investigation continues.”

A police source told the Daily Voice they are just happy that no injuries were reported. “Everyone knows that Mfuleni is a hotspot when it comes to officers being shot at,” the source said. “That type of trauma never leaves you, all you think about is your family and getting out safely.”

In June, Constable Unathi Makananda was shot dead during a burglary in Mfuleni. Makananda was at home when four men knocked on his door pretending that they wanted to buy beers. They forced their way into the house and demanded his service pistol, which he did not have, and later robbed and shot him in the hip.