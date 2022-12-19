Metrorail announced it is reopening the train line and shuttle service between Eerste River and Bellville today.
The line had been closed since first lockdown in 2020.
Metrorail also said the shuttle service between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town will return from today.
The Fish Hoek line has been closed since the beginning of the year due to environmental issues (sand on the tracks).
The line is a very popular attraction for local and international tourists.
Acting regional manager Raymond Maseko said: “I would like to thank all our customers for their patience with us as a business as we try to recover the service on most of our lines in the region.”
This announcement comes after months of promises as Metrorail Western Cape had said it had plans to get the Central Line back on track.
The normally busy Central Line has two years of inactive service due to vandalism, cable theft and land invasion at several stations.