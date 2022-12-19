Metrorail announced it is reopening the train line and shuttle service between Eerste River and Bellville today. The line had been closed since first lockdown in 2020.

Metrorail also said the shuttle service between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town will return from today. The Fish Hoek line has been closed since the beginning of the year due to environmental issues (sand on the tracks). The line is a very popular attraction for local and international tourists.