The City of Cape Town has urged residents to be aware of a scam in which residents are told that their electricity meters need to be read or tested.
Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, said this is to allow the skelms into homes and rob mense.
The scammers pretend to be City employees or contractors contacting residents via social media.
“The City’s electricity generation and distribution department does not have staff or contractors going door to door to check on infrastructure without an appointment and the City does not solicit or arrange appointments via social media,” Van Reenen said.
Municipal workers and contractors are required to carry a work order number specific to that dwelling and a City-issued identification card.