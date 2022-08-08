A Pelikan Park uncle, who agreed to sell drugs worth over R6000 for the Six Bobs gang in exchange for one mandrax pill, will appear in Wynberg Magistrates’ Court today on drug dealing charges. The 48-year-old man was busted amid a clamp down across the Grassy Park precinct on Friday.

Grassy Park SAPS commander, Dawood Laing, says cops acting on a tip-off caught the uncle as he left an alleged pella pos run by the Six Bobs gang in Seedsnipe Road. FOUND: Zol, mandrax “On Friday morning, we were busy with operations in the entire precinct focusing on confiscating drugs and hunting for wanted suspects. “We got over 11 people wanted for house robbery and other crimes when we got the tip-off.

“According to residents, high-ranking members of the Six Bobs gang were hanging out there and selling drugs and liquor from the property.” Laing says cops spotted the uncle walking away and searched him. “We found one mandrax tablet in a box of matches that he said was his to smoke. We initially thought he had a beer bottle but when we looked we saw it was a toiletry bag full of drugs.”