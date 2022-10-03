An alleged drug-dealing ouma from Grassy Park made her first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after she was busted with a large stash of booze, dagga and stolen items. The 48-year-old woman from the Kalbaskraal informal settlement was busted while Grassy Park cops were on the hunt for a wanted suspect and stumbled across her stash and cash.

Grassy Park Saps commander Dawood Laing says the ouma was caught by surprise as cops entered her hokkie looking for a suspect, but instead found dagga and dop. FOUND: Dagga stoppe and bankies as well as R700 seized more contraband found, weed and cash “They arrived at the property in the settlement that is a stronghold for the Six Bobs gang searching for a wanted suspect,” he explains. “Instead they found the ouma selling dagga and alcohol without a liquor licence.

“In the search the officers found several cases of various beers, ciders and cheap wyn valued at about R5 000 and high-grade dagga that was in a large bag as well as bankies with an estimated street value of R10 000.” Laing says as cops searched every inch of the hokkie, they also discovered the ouma was in possession of cash amounting to just over R7 000 as well as stolen cellphones and household electronics. FOUND: Stolen cellphones and household electronics “She had over R7 000 in cash which she had made from merting but she also had a stolen laptop, eight cellphones and an Xbox.

“She will appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on various charges including possession of suspected stolen property, illegal sale of liquor and drug dealing.” He says when questioned, the ouma said she opted to mert to put food on the table, but Laing says cops will not take a soft approach to anyone caught dealing. FIND: Boxwyn found at the house “The problem is that if you look at the stolen items found in her house, you must ask yourself how many crimes were committed so people can access drugs,” says Laing.