After being on the run for seven years, an alleged drug mert from George was busted while hiding in Observatory. Renaldo Francois Theron, 42, has evaded cops since 2015 after he was suspected of smokkeling dagga worth more than R200 000.

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, Theron was busted on Wednesday by the serious organised crime unit from George while lamming in Lower Main Road in Obz. “An alleged drug trafficker who has been on the run since 2015 was traced and arrested on 12 October, 2022. The suspect was arrested by the George Serious Organised Crime Investigation team at a property in Lower Main Road, Observatory,” Hani says. “The 42-year-old Renaldo Francois Theron, along with other drug dealers allegedly involved in dealing in drugs, specifically cannabis, were under the Hawks radar.”

Hani explains that while others were arrested in 2015, Theron managed to dodge the poete for his stash of dagga worth R243 000. “The other drug dealers were consequently arrested for the same offences. However Theron avoided arrest for alleged possession of drugs worth R243 000.” Theron was taken back to George following his arrest and made his first appearance in the George Magistrate’s Court yesterday, on a charge of possession of drugs.