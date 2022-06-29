A lawyer accused of smokkeling drugs to bandiete has been busted again – at a different court. Just nine months after he was caught smokkeling buttons and tik to bandiete worth nearly R10 000 at Bellville Regional Court, Ayanda “Lennox” Mpaphu was arrested on the same charge, this time at Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.

During his first arrest, the attorney from Pappu Attorneys in Khayelitsha was allegedly caught handing a packet of drugs to an inmate while being gesuip in court where he was defending a client. Ayanda “Lennox” Mpaphu was arrested on the same charge, this time at Wynberg Magistrates’ Court. Now, a Daily Voice source says he was busted again on 15 June while out on bail, after he allegedly passed a packet of drugs to Vuyolwethu Nobuntu. “He was again dronk and came to court and spoke to the accused’s family.

“He then said he wanted to consult with this guy and then sommer gave the packet to him in the dock and the court orderly saw him.” According to court documents, police discovered 60 mandrax pille, four packets of tik, 20 packets of cocaine and two parcels of dagga. Mpaphu allegedly claimed it was “medication” before appearing alongside Nobuntu on drug dealing charges.

His bail hearing as held last week and heard by Magistrate Khaleed Parker, who gave the attorney a tongue lashing during his ruling on Tuesday. He said as the charge was considered a schedule 1 offence; the law was on the side of Mpaphu but he said he would never grant him the R1000 bail as requested. In his scathing judgement, Parker highlighted the cases of many drug addicts who had appeared before him, saying that a drug dealing charge was not a minor offence.

“A man just appeared in this court saying he skarrels for money not to support his six-year-old daughter, but to buy mandrax. “You have a pending case for the exact same charge in Bellville Court. “It is unprofessional conduct for an attorney.

“You should have known better. “In this case, the law works in your favour as it is a Schedule 1 offence, had it been a Schedule 5 offence, the outcome of this bail hearing would be different. “Your bail will be granted but never for R1000.”