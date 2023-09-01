The EFF is blaming drug merchants for the deaths of three members who were gunned down in Mfuleni this week. Political activists Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were shot and killed on Tuesday at about 10pm.

The EFF says its members had a tiff with a drug dealer which the party suspects to be behind the murders, reports the Cape Argus. Provincial spokesperson Unathi Ntame said: “It is with heavy hearts and sadness to announce the untimely death of three politically active members of the EFF. “The EFF leadership in the province and Cape Metro region were informed about this callous act and immediately rushed to the scene, only to find two lifeless bodies of Feketsha and Mtsila on the ground, while Fatyela died on arrival at hospital. A part of us has died with them.”

SHOT DEAD: Lubabalo Feketsha was killed in Mfuleni on Tuesday. Picture supplied Apart from being active members of the EFF’s ground forces, Ntame said that the trio were community activists who served their constituency and guarded their mense. “They were respected in their community for always fighting against any corruption or selling of plots, fighting against crime and gender-based violence and actively fighting against drug dealing and alcohol abuse in their community,” he added. “It has been established that the aforementioned fighters were part of the Ward 108 Shukushukuma Informal Settlement Committee in Mfuleni, and the committee had resolved to demolish the house of a drug dealer in their ward.

CRIME-FIGHTER: Luyanda Mtsila. Picture su “As a form of retaliation, the drug dealer threatened them and subsequent to his threat, all three fighters were later mercilessly gunned down. “These fighters were members of the EFF in good standing, community leaders, fearless ground forces and activists who died in their line of duty in service of their community,” Ntame added. “We would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and loved ones with the hope that they will find solace in these difficult times.”

DIED IN HOSPITAL: Lulamo Fatyela Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa has confirmed that the provincial Serious Crime Unit was investigating the murders. “This office confirms that Mfuleni police were called out to Shukushukuma Street in Mfuleni on Tuesday. “Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds,” Potelwa explained.