An alleged Lotus River drug mert who was on an early morning skarrel to sell his Mandrax pille is behind bars after he was busted by wakker cops. The 26-year-old man from Duiker Avenue was caught in the early hours of Friday as his pel tried to flous cops in an attempt to distract them.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said cops were doing crime prevention duties when they spotted the duo before 6am. “The officers were conducting their duties in various areas including Parkwood and Lotus River on a focus with the gang hotspots,” he explained. “They made their way to Duiker Avenue which is notorious for various drug outlets. They arrived in marked police vehicles and saw the two men.”

Laing said as the skelms spotted the officers, one of them suddenly crossed the road with a cup of coffee. SEIZED: Mandrax. “He just started crossing the road and started behaving suspiciously but what he was actually doing was trying to divert their attention from his friend. “But unlucky for them, one of the officers spotted the friend trying to quickly hide something in the front of the yard and immediately jumped out.”